Severe air pollution in Delhi: BJP asks AAP to order closure of schools

The Delhi on Friday demanded that the order closure of schools in the national capital in view of severe .

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi office, national spokesperson of the party Shehzad Poonawala said the should stop playing with the lives of the children and close the schools.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is working like a part time chief minister of Delhi, should tell the people what steps have been taken by his government to curb pollution in the city," Poonawala said.

Delhi president Adesh Gupta said the party will take to the streets if the Kejriwal government does not order closure of schools.

Raging farm fires and stagnant atmospheric conditions pushed the capital's to the edge of the "severe plus" category on Thursday, prompting authorities to invoke the final stage of anti-pollution curbs, including a ban on diesel-run light motor vehicles.

The Commission for Air Quality Management(CAQM) on Thursday said that states can take a call on closure of schools.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)