JUST IN
Severe air pollution: IITM study pins the blame on Delhi's neighbours
Gopal Rai to convene high-level meet on GRAP stage 4 execution in Delhi
India reports 1,216 new Covid infections; active cases drop to 15,705
Kolkata witnessed good air quality index during Diwali: West Bengal PCB
First case of monkeypox reported in the country: Sri Lankan health minister
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres
Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today
India's defunct surveillance satellite hits Indian Ocean near Jakarta
AQI continues to be severe in Delhi-NCR, stubble burning major share
TMS Ep296: Stubble fires, Douglas Diamond, markets, RBI letter to govt
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Severe air pollution: IITM study pins the blame on Delhi's neighbours
Business Standard

Severe air pollution in Delhi: BJP asks AAP to order closure of schools

The Delhi BJP on Friday demanded that the AAP government order closure of schools in the national capital in view of severe air pollution.

Topics
Delhi Pollution | air pollution | Delhi air quality

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo: PTI
File photo: PTI

The Delhi BJP on Friday demanded that the AAP government order closure of schools in the national capital in view of severe air pollution.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office, national spokesperson of the party Shehzad Poonawala said the AAP government should stop playing with the lives of the children and close the schools.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is working like a part time chief minister of Delhi, should tell the people what steps have been taken by his government to curb pollution in the city," Poonawala said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the party will take to the streets if the Kejriwal government does not order closure of schools.

Raging farm fires and stagnant atmospheric conditions pushed the capital's air quality index to the edge of the "severe plus" category on Thursday, prompting authorities to invoke the final stage of anti-pollution curbs, including a ban on diesel-run light motor vehicles.

The Commission for Air Quality Management(CAQM) on Thursday said that states can take a call on closure of schools.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi Pollution

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 10:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU