Share prosperity, happiness with each other on Diwali: President Kovind

Business Standard

President Kovind greeted people on the eve of Diwali on Wednesday

President of India | Diwali wishes | Ram Nath Kovind

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President of India Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
The festival of Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness, the President said (File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people on the eve of Diwali on Wednesday, and asked them to share prosperity and happiness with each other on this occasion.

The festival of Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness, he said.

"This festival is largely celebrated by people following different beliefs across various sections of our society. The auspicious occasion of Deepawali gives the message of mutual affection, fraternity and brotherhood. In fact, it is an occasion to share our prosperity and happiness with each other," Kovind said.

The President also asked people to celebrate the festival together in a clean and safe manner, and to resolve to contribute in conservation and protection of the environment.

"On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad," he said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

First Published: Wed, November 03 2021. 19:04 IST

