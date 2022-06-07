Sharma-Jindal controversy: UN chief encourages respect for all religions

-
ALSO READ
66 Indian-origin terrorists operating abroad with IS, also in India: US
Humanitarians reach 8 mn Afghans with food assistance in 3 months: UN
'Narrow-minded': India slams OIC on Prophet Mohammad controversy
Foolish to harm ties because of India's Ukraine vote at UNGA: US Senator
Guterres to meet Erdogan ahead of mediation visits with Putin, Zelensky
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly encourages respect for all religions, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said regarding reports of two former BJP spokespersons making controversial statements about Prophet Muhammad.
"We strongly encourage respect and tolerance for all religions," Dujarric said on Monday responding to a Pakistan media reporter's question about what he termed the "blasphemous" statements.
The spokesperson said: "We've seen stories, (but) I haven't seen the remarks themselves."
Nupur Sharma, who was a BJP spokesperson, has been suspended by the party's leadership, and the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal has been expelled.
Police in Mumbai, Thane and Hyderabad have registered cases against Sharma charging her with "hurting religious sentiments".
They made the controversial statements during a TV debate.
The BJP dissociated itself from the two.
Arun Singh, BJP's national general secretary denounced the insulting of religious figures.
"The BJP respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. The BJP is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion," he added.
The controversial statements have set off an international furore.
Several Muslim nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia and Iran, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have officially protested their statements and demanded an apology.
Sharma and Jindal have asserted on Twitter that they did not mean to offend any religion.
(Arul Louis can be reached at arul.l@ians.in and followed @arulouis)
--IANS
al/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU