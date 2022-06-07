Former Punjab forest minister Dharamsot arrested on graft charges

JUST IN
Business Standard

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested former state minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on corruption charges, official sources said

corruption | Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested former state minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on corruption charges in the early hours of Tuesday, official sources said.

The social welfare and forest minister in the previous Congress government was arrested from Amloh.

This came days after the arrest of district forest officer Guramanpreet Singh and a contractor Harminder Singh Hummy in a corruption case.

Both of them are learnt to have provided details of the alleged wrongdoings in the forest department when Dharamsot was the minister, sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, June 07 2022. 10:09 IST

