Former Punjab forest minister Dharamsot arrested on graft charges

The Vigilance Bureau arrested former state minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on charges in the early hours of Tuesday, official sources said.

The social welfare and forest minister in the previous Congress government was arrested from Amloh.

This came days after the arrest of district forest officer Guramanpreet Singh and a contractor Harminder Singh Hummy in a case.

Both of them are learnt to have provided details of the alleged wrongdoings in the forest department when Dharamsot was the minister, sources said.

