Shaurya Chakra awardee Varun Singh survives one night, next 48 hrs critical

-
ALSO READ
Bipin Rawat death: Data recorder of the crashed M 17 helicopter recovered
Chopper crash: Army Vice Chief cuts short Qatar visit, to return to Delhi
CDS Bipin Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu
UN chief saddened by death of General Rawat, expresses condolences
Coonoor crash grim reminder of similar accident in J&K's Poonch in 1963
-
Group Captain Varun Singh, the Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, and the lone survivor of the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor on Wednesday is battling for life with 80-85 per cent burn injuries, said a senior Tamil Nadu government official.
The recipient of the Shaurya Chakra gallantry award Singh survived the Wednesday night and prayers are there for his recovery at the DSSC.
The team of doctors that is treating Singh are not saying anything and the next 48 hours will be critical.
Singh was recently promoted from Wing Commander to Group Captain and was a recent joinee at the DSSC.
All the other 13 persons, including the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat and other officials on the ill-fated chopper died in the accident.
The post-mortem was performed by the military doctors at the Military Hospital in Coonoor in the presence of a state government doctor and police officials as per the procedure.
--IANS
vj/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU