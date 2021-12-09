India successfully test-fires air version of BrahMos supersonic missile

-
-
Air launched version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from the supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday.
In this copy book flight, the missile launched from the aircraft followed the pre-planned trajectory meeting all mission objectives, read a press statement from the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has praised Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BrahMos, Indian Air Force and the industry on the successful test firing.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the launch is a major milestone in the BrahMos development as it paves the way for the serial production of air-version BrahMos missiles within the country. Major airframe assemblies which form the integral part of the Ramjet Engine are indigenously developed by Indian Industry. These include metallic and non-metallic air frame sections comprising Ramjet fuel tank and pneumatic fuel supply system.
Various laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), academic institutions, quality assurance & certification agencies, Public Sector undertakings and Indian Air Force participated in the development, testing, production and induction of this complex missile system.
During the test, the structural integrity and functional performance have been proven. The air version of BrahMos was last flight tested in July 2021.
BrahMos is a Joint Venture between India (DRDO) and Russia (NPOM) for the development, production and marketing of the supersonic cruise missile. BrahMos is the potent offensive missile weapon system already inducted into the Armed Forces.
