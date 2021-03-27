Shigmo festival parade in Goa cancelled as Covid-19 count surges

The government on Friday announced that the highly-anticipated Shigmo festival parade in the state stands canceled this year due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the ongoing State Legislative Assembly Session that the decision to cancel the Shigmo parades has been taken to avoid further spread of the COVID-19 infection and that artists would be compensated.

The issue was raised on the floor of the House by MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar who sought to know whether the state government is going ahead with the annual float parades.

"The state government will give compensation to the artists who take place in the annual Shigmotsov celebrations. The decision to cancel the Shigmo parades in the state has been taken to avoid further spread of the COVID-19," Sawant said.

He further directed people not to hold Holi celebration on large scale but to restrict it within their families.

Sawant further said that the traditional Shigmo festivities in the temples would be allowed to be continued but the hosts should abide by the COVID-19 restrictions.

Shigmo festival parade is an event that has showcased the folk art of Odisha for the last 30 years. Last year, it was held amid coronavirus concerns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)