Ships moved, supplies in place as Odisha braces for cyclone Amphan

Sensing torrential rains and gusty winds from the massive cyclonic storm Amphan, ports in Odisha are gearing up to meet any eventuality.

As a measure of precaution, Paradip Port Trust (PPT) has moved around 20 ships from anchorage areas to safer waters in the deep sea. The major port has forbidden any inward movement of ships from 18:00 hours of May 17. All operations are being wound up and the port area is being cleared of personnel. Barring a few employees needed for manning the critical areas, others will not be allowed inside the prohibited area, PPT said in a statement.

A medical team with an ambulance would be made available to meet exigencies. The port authorities have already activated six cyclone shelters where vulnerable people from local slums and low lying areas would be accommodated by observing social distancing norms.





The people housed in the cyclone shelters would be provided with dry ration, cooked food items, drinking water, face masks and sanitizers. The cyclone shelters will also be equipped with Generator sets to ensure uninterrupted electric supply.

Rinkesh Roy, Chairman of PPT said, “As the cyclonic storm Amphan expected to trigger heavy downpour accompanied by high velocity wind in the locality, PPT administration is fully geared up to meet any eventuality. The drains in the locality have been cleared on a war footing in order to avoid any possible water logging”.

In view of the advancing super storm, Gopalpur port, too, has taken a slew of precautionary measures, primarily cancellation of all inward vessels.

“Gopalpur berth has been vacated at 20:00 hours Monday. All vessels anchored are to move before the beginning of super cyclonic weather conditions. Road traffic of trucks have also been asked to be suspended by all customers till cyclone clears”, said Jagdish Chandra Rout, Associate Vice President, Shapoorji Pallonji Port Division, Gopalpur Port Ltd.

With the depression in Bay of Bengal snowballing into a very severe cyclonic storm, the Adani Group controlled Dhamra port is taking up appropriate preventive measures.



“We have vacated all berths and also ceased the inward movement of vessels. We have already issued an advisory to personnel staying inside the port and a mobile health unit is made available in case of any eventuality. We have arranged Adani DAV public school at Dhamra to be used as shelter for evacuated people. Our CSR team is also giving support to all the villagers of nearby panchayats. Near about 100 personnel of NESCO (North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Ltd) are in port to help us in post cyclone restoration work. We are extending our full support to NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapidi Action Force) and the district administration during this crisis period”, said a spokesperson of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ).