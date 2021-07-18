Shiv Sena asks NCP MP not to create ill will between MVA allies

-
Soon after NCP MP and actor Dr Amol Kolhe claimed Uddhav Thackeray is Chief Minister of Maharashtra only because of Sharad Pawar's blessings, Shiv Sena adviced its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally to not being ill will between the two parties and let the 'grapes of power' that they got 'turn sour'.
In a reply to Kolhe's comment, Shiv Sena spokesperson Kishor Kanhere in a statement asked the NCP's Shirur MP to not forget that "Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar and Dastur Sharad Pawar himself are constantly consulting with Uddhav Saheb to run the state."
"The time has come for Amol Kolhe's memory test. An actor, who is used to read out written dialogues, has perhaps forgotten that he is in politics because of the blessings of the same Uddhav Thackeray. Don't let the grape of power you got get sour," said Kanhere.
On Saturday, Kolhe at a public event claimed Thackeray is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra "only because he has Sharad Pawar's blessings."
Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai. Notably, it was the second meeting between Pawar and Thackeray in the last one and a half months and came at a time when speculations are rife about trouble in the coalition.
As per sources, in the meeting that lasted 30 minutes, the two leaders discussed the coordination of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state among other issues.
