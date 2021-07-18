J&K to retire 'ineffective' staff after 22 yrs of service or 48 yrs of age

-
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked administrative secretaries to initiate a process to identify employees who are "ineffective in work or not fit to continue" after completion of 22 years of service or have attained 48 years of age.
In October 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir government had amended Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations for a provision to retire at any time any government employee after he has completed 22 years of service or attained 48 years of age.
The then Financial Commissioner had issued a notification pertaining to the matter and said that the appropriate authority has to give either three months prior notice or three months of allowance to retire any employee.
Almost a year later, a fresh circular was released, pulling up departments for not initiating performance reviews of employees.
Financial Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta in the circular stated, "It has been observed that the departments have not initiated any exercise for reviewing the performance government servants."
"It is impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries to initiate the process/ exercise of reviewing the performance of government servant who has completed 48 years of age/ 22 years of service for identifying such government servants who are ineffective in work and are not fit to continue in the post held and have no utility for the purpose for which they are employed," the order read.
"The departments shall follow the procedure as laid down in Article 226(2) of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations Volume I and place the cases of such identified employees before the review committee for consideration of competent authority," it added.
