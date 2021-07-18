11 killed in wall collapse in Mumbai's Chembur, rescue operations underway

-
As many as 11 people were killed after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area in Mumbai due to a landslide, said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday.
As per Mumbai's fire brigade team that also reached the incident site, 16 persons were rescued from the debris of the wall collapse in Chembur.
Rescue operations for the people trapped are underway, said NDRF.
Following incessant rains in Maharashtra's Mumbai, several parts of the city reported waterlogging on Sunday.
The rainwater even entered houses located in Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali East area of Mumbai.
Sion railway track in Mumbai was also waterlogged after continuous heavy rainfall.
Routine movement of commuters' was also affected as roads waterlogged in Gandhi Market area following a heavy downpour.
On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and predicted rains in the city for the next 24 hours.
To tackle waterlogging the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had rushed three teams to Mumbai on Saturday. City buses on certain routes along low-lying areas were also diverted yesterday.
Sion, Chembur, Gandhi market, Andheri market, RCF colony, LBS Road and Wadala Bridge are among the areas that have been affected in the heavy rains, BEST Traffic Control had said.
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Tulsi lake, one of the two lakes that supplies water to the BMC area started overflowing due to rains. The lake supplies an average of 18 million litres (1.8 crore litres) of water to Mumbai per day. Due to the rains in the catchment area of the lake over the past few days, the lake has started overflowing, according to the water engineer department of the corporation.
