Shiv Sena office razed in Kalyan-Dombivali under anti-encroachment drive

-
ALSO READ
Hasty projects' inaugurals spell disasters like Morbi: Shiv Sena (UBT)
MCD officials near ITO graveyard with bulldozer for anti-encroachment drive
Who is Manisha Kalyan? The first Indian to play in UEFA Champions League
Shiv Sena workers from Uddhav Thackeray-led faction attacked in Kalyan
NCP, Shiv Sena-UBT to march with Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra next month
-
Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation officials in Thane district demolished eight shops, one of which housed the local office of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), as part of an anti-encroachment drive, an official said on Sunday.
However, local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ramakant Devlekar said Saturday's demolition action was due to his refusal to join the faction of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
He said other illegal structures in the area were not touched.
Local Shiv Sena (UBT) workers held a protest against the demolition.
Meanwhile, KDMC ward officer Kavita Hile said the structures were encroachments and the razing was carried out after following all civic rules, including issuing notices.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 20:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU