JUST IN
Data protection law may pave way for data adequacy deals with UK, EU
Potential of GM mustard yield untested, says DRMR director P K Rai
Shivaji an idol, says Fadnavis amid row over statements on warrior king
BJP-JJP govt pushed Haryana into debt trap: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Mehrauli murder: More remains of Shraddha recovered from forest, say police
India to chair Global Partnership on AI for 2022-23, says IT ministry
Three booked for cutting birthday cake with illegal pistol in MP's Bhind
Huge cache of arms recovered from house in J-K's Kupwara: Police
New data protection Bill simpler but clarity needed, say experts
LeT 'hybrid' terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu-Kashmir's Anantnag
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Data protection law may pave way for data adequacy deals with UK, EU
Business Standard

Shiv Sena office razed in Kalyan-Dombivali under anti-encroachment drive

Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation officials in Thane demolished 8 shops, one of which housed the local office of Shiv Sena (UBT), as part of an anti-encroachment drive, an official said

Topics
Maharashtra | Shiv Sena | anti-encroachment drive

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: ANI)

Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation officials in Thane district demolished eight shops, one of which housed the local office of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), as part of an anti-encroachment drive, an official said on Sunday.

However, local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ramakant Devlekar said Saturday's demolition action was due to his refusal to join the faction of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He said other illegal structures in the area were not touched.

Local Shiv Sena (UBT) workers held a protest against the demolition.

Meanwhile, KDMC ward officer Kavita Hile said the structures were encroachments and the razing was carried out after following all civic rules, including issuing notices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 20:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU