Shiv Sena office razed in Kalyan-Dombivali under anti-encroachment drive

Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation officials in Thane district demolished eight shops, one of which housed the local office of the (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), as part of an anti-encroachment drive, an official said on Sunday.

However, local (UBT) leader Ramakant Devlekar said Saturday's demolition action was due to his refusal to join the faction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He said other illegal structures in the area were not touched.

Local (UBT) workers held a protest against the demolition.

Meanwhile, KDMC ward officer Kavita Hile said the structures were encroachments and the razing was carried out after following all civic rules, including issuing notices.

