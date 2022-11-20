JUST IN
Three booked for cutting birthday cake with illegal pistol in MP's Bhind

An offence was registered against a village sarpanch and 2 others for allegedly cutting a cake with a country-made pistol during a birthday celebration in MP's Bhind district, police said

Madhya Pradesh | Crime

Press Trust of India  |  Bhind 

Pistol
Photo: Shutterstock

An offence was registered against a village sarpanch and two others for allegedly cutting a cake with a country-made pistol during a birthday celebration in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district and live streaming it on social media, police said on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place in Gona Haridaspura village on November 16, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Arvind Shah said.

The village sarpanch allegedly live streamed the celebrations on Facebook while cutting the cake with an illegal country-made pistol, the official said.

An offence was registered under relevant provisions of the Arms Act against the three accused, he said, adding that the illegal weapon and two cartridges were seized from them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 20:13 IST

