Sikkim coronavirus update: 217 new cases, one more fatality

Sikkim reported 217 more COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 27,342, while one fresh fatality pushed the toll to 349, according to a bulletin released by the state health department on Wednesday.
East Sikkim registered 80 cases, followed by West Sikkim at 78, South Sikkim at 58.
North Sikkim recorded just one new case.
Sikkim currently has 3,404 active cases, while 277 others have migrated out of the state.
As many as 23,312 people have recovered from the viral disease.
Altogether 20,6591 tests have been conducted so far, including 1441 in the past 24 hours.
The positivity rate in the state stands at 15 per cent and the recovery rate at 86.1 per cent.
