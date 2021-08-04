Kerala coronavirus update: 22,414 fresh cases, 108 more deaths

on Wednesday



reported 22,414 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 34,71,563, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 17,211 after 108 more deaths.

As many as 19,478 people have been cured of the infection since Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 32,77,788 and the number of active cases to 1,76,048, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,97,092 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 11.37 per cent.

So far, 2,79,12,0151 samples have been tested, it said.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3691), Thrissur (2912), Ernakulam (2663), Kozhikode (2502), Palakkad (1928), Kollam (1527), Kannur (1299), Kottayam (1208) and Thiruvananthapuram (1155).

Of the new cases, 87 are health workers, 114 had come from outside the state and 21,378 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 835 cases, the release said.

There are currently 4,74,056 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 4,44,009 are in home or institutional quarantine and 30,047 in hospitals.

There are 678 areas in the state with a TPR of above 10 per cent, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)