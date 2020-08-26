Sikkim coronavirus update: State reports 29 new cases of Covid-19

-
Sikkim on Tuesday reported 29
new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 1,475, an official said.
All the new cases have been reported from East Sikkim, said Information, Education and Communication (IEC) officer Sonam Bhutia.
There are 418 active cases in the state at present while 1,054 people have recovered, he said.
Three persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state, he added.
Most of the cases in the state have been reported from East Sikkim where 970 people tested positive, followed by 461 in the South district, 43 in West district and one in North, Bhutia said.
The state has tested 38,296 samples for COVID-19 so far, he said.
