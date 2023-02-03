JUST IN
Singapore CJ Sundaresh Menon shares bench with CJI Chandrachud in SC
CBI to find reasons behind teacher recruitment outsourcing: Cal HC
Singapore CJ Sundaresh Menon shares bench with CJI Chandrachud in SC

Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon on Friday sat on the Supreme Court of India bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud

Topics
India-Singapore | chief justices of India | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Singapore CJ Sundaresh Menon shares bench with CJI Chandrachud in SC
Singapore CJ Sundaresh Menon shares bench with CJI Chandrachud in SC

Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon on Friday sat on the Supreme Court of India bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud.

Justice Menon, who has been serving as the fourth chief justice of Singapore since 2012, is in India to take part as the chief guest of a function to be held on Saturday to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court.

The Singapore chief justice will deliver a lecture on the "Role of judiciary in a changing world" at the event which will feature a welcome address by Justice SK Kaul and an address by the chief justice of India as well.

The Supreme Court of India came into existence on January 28, 1950, two days after India became Republic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India-Singapore

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 12:11 IST

