Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

Land scam: Lokayukta complaint lodged against Siddaramaiah, Vadra in K'taka

A complaint had been lodged in Karnataka Lokayukta against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra in connection with illegally taking over of Rs 9,60

Topics
Robert Vadra | Lokayukta | Siddaramaiah

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Complaint lodges against Robert Vadra in K'taka in Rs 9,600 cr land scam
Complaint lodges against Robert Vadra in K'taka in Rs 9,600 cr land scam

A complaint had been lodged in Karnataka Lokayukta against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra in connection with illegally taking over of Rs 9,600 crore worth 1,100 acres of land in and around Bengaluru.

Sources in Lokayukta, on Friday, confirmed that the investigation has been taken up.

Bengaluru South District BJP unit president N.R. Ramesh has filed 120 separate complaints in this regard. The scandal had taken place during the tenure of Siddaramaiah headed Congress government. He had submitted 10 separate complaints and submitted 3,728 pages of documents, 62 hours of video footage and more than 900 photographs as evidence.

The complaint states that during the Congress government (2013-18), the DLF Company, in which Robert Vadra is a partner, had swindled Rs 9,600 crore worth 1,100 acres of government land. The lands are located in Peddanapalya, Varturu Narasipura, Varturu, Gangenahalli villages of Bengaluru South Taluk, the complaint stated.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Vadra, former Congress ministers from the state, K.J. George, Krishna Bhyregowda, U.T. Khader, Zameer Ahmad Khan, M.B. Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, MLA Krishnappa, N.A. Harris are named as accused persons.

The complaint also includes names of 21 bureaucrats, including nine senior IAS officers, five KAS officers. The charges of corruption, misuse of power, forgery and encroachment of government land have been made against them.

The complainant N.R. Ramesh had also urged the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to handover the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 10:48 IST

