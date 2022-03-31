Singh to consult with India on Russia-Ukraine war consequences: White House

-
Top Indian-American US advisor and a key architect of Washington's punitive economic sanctions against Moscow, Daleep Singh, currently in New Delhi, will consult closely with India on "consequences" of Russia's "unjustified war" against Ukraine, the White House said Wednesday.
Singh, the Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics, had his meetings in New Delhi on Wednesday and is scheduled to continue with his deliberations with his Indian counterparts on Thursday.
He will meet with the Government of India to deepen cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and prosperity and a free and open Indo-Pacific. He will consult closely with counterparts on the consequences of Russia's unjustified war against Ukraine and mitigating its impact on the global economy, White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield told reporters at her daily news conference.
Singh, 46, is the great-grandson of Dalip Singh Saund, the first Asian-American elected to the Congress. He has a Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration in international economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Harvard Kennedy School.
During the Obama administration, he was deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury for international affairs and acting Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Markets in the Obama administration.
Singh is said to be the architect of economic sanctions against Russia under the Biden administration. The sanctions, so far, have had a punitive impact on the Russian economy.
Singh's trip to India comes in the midst of a flurry of high-profile visits to the country which included British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plotner.
