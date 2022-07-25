Single-seater trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, woman pilot injured

-
ALSO READ
Probe initiated on SpiceJet Patna-Delhi flight fire, other incidents: DGCA
DGCA audit to focus on availability of sufficient, qualified manpower
Bad weather caused Nepal's Tara Air plane crash, suggests initial probe
Cochin International Airport Ltd bags Covid champion award at Wings India
SpiceJet says 90 barred pilots to undergo re-training after DGCA slaps fine
-
A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday and its woman pilot suffered injuries, police said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has has commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated on Twitter.
"The trainee aircraft crash in Indapur, Pune District is unfortunate. No fatalities have been reported. Praying for the recovery of injured pilot, Ms Bhavika Rathod," the minister added.
The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am, a police official said.
The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had taken off from Baramati airport in Pune, he said.
Rathod received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official said.
The aircraft was damaged, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU