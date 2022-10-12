Sitharaman in US discusses global macroeconomic situation with Yellen

JUST IN
G20 has great potential to work towards global good: Finance Minister
Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | Macroeconomics | Global economy

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her American counterpart Janet Yellen. (Photo: Twitter/@SandhuTaranjitS)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her American counterpart Janet Yellen. (Photo: Twitter/@SandhuTaranjitS)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in a meeting with her American counterpart Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed a range of issues, including bilateral relationships, the global situation as well as India's upcoming G-20 Presidency.

The two leaders discussed the current global macroeconomic situation among other issues of mutual interest, the Finance Ministry said after the meeting.

The two ministers also discussed various issues of significance with a view towards India's upcoming G-20 Presidency.

Sitharaman during the meeting invited Yellen to India to attend the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership meeting in New Delhi on November 11. This will be her first visit to India as Treasury Secretary.

Describing it as a substantive meeting India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said: Deepening bilateral economic partnership and cooperation in multilateral forums discussed.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 08:00 IST

