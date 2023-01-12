JUST IN
Old Pension Scheme applicable to all CAPF personnel: Delhi High Court
Business Standard

Situation along Northern border stable but unpredictable: Army Chief

"Our troops have been able to maintain a robust posture," he said

Topics
Army | line of control

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande

The situation along the frontier with China is "stable" but "unpredictable" and Indian troops are adequately deployed to deal with any contingency, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Thursday.

At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande also said that the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have been able to maintain a robust posture to defeat any evil design of the adversary with a firm and resolute manner.

The situation is stable and under control, but unpredictable. Gen Pande said, adding adequate deployment of troops have been made along the LAC to deal with any challenge.

"Our troops have been able to maintain a robust posture," he said.

The Army chief said both sides have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table.

"We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels," he said.

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the ceasefire understanding that was agreed to in February 2021 is holding well.

At the same time Gen Pande said cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure remained.

The Chief of Army Staff also said that a proposal for induction of women personnel into artillery units has been sent to the government.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 12:57 IST

