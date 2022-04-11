Six killed in factory blast in Bharuch; PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Six workers were killed in a which triggered a fire in Om Organics, a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place around 3 am in the unit located in Dahej industrial area, some 235 km from Ahmedabad.

The six victims were working near a reactor, which suddenly blew off during solvent distillation process, Bharuch Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said, adding police is probing if there was any negligence.



| occurred at the reactor plant of Om Organics firm, late last night. 6 labourers at the plant died in the . This was followed by a fire incident. Police, fire team, & others controlled the fire. We're probing if there was any negligence: Bharuch SP Leena Patil pic.twitter.com/85cjUIvlkQ — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the incident from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).





PM @narendramodi has expressed grief on the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Bharuch. He extends condolences to the bereaved families.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 11, 2022

