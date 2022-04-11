Six killed in factory blast in Bharuch; PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

-
ALSO READ
What do labour law violations at Foxconn say about Make in India?
Apple puts Foxconn factory on probation after food-poisoning incident
Foxconn crisis shows one of the many challenges Apple faces in India
Factory output decelerates in November, retail inflation spikes in December
India's Dec factory output growth at 10-mth low of 0.4% on Covid disruption
-
Six workers were killed in a blast which triggered a fire in Om Organics, a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Monday, officials said.
The incident took place around 3 am in the unit located in Dahej industrial area, some 235 km from Ahmedabad.
The six victims were working near a reactor, which suddenly blew off during solvent distillation process, Bharuch Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said, adding police is probing if there was any negligence.
Gujarat | Blast occurred at the reactor plant of Om Organics firm, late last night. 6 labourers at the plant died in the blast. This was followed by a fire incident. Police, fire team, & others controlled the fire. We're probing if there was any negligence: Bharuch SP Leena Patil pic.twitter.com/85cjUIvlkQ— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022
Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the incident from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
PM @narendramodi has expressed grief on the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Bharuch. He extends condolences to the bereaved families.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 11, 2022
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU