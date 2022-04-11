Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to withdraw CUET

-
ALSO READ
What is Common University Entrance Test (CUET)?
TMS Ep142: Crypto industry, foreign diplomats in India, markets, CUET
CUET application process to open from April 2
Mandatory for central varsities to use CUET scores for UG admissions: UGC
Mixed reviews on CUET: Fair competition, but a shift in focus
-
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the proposal to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to courses offered by central varsities.
Chief Minister M K Stalin moved the resolution, urging the Central government to withdraw the entrance test.
There is no doubt that this CUET, like NEET will sideline the diverse school education system across the country, grossly undermine the relevance of overall development-oriented long-form learning in schools and make students rely upon coaching centres for improving their entrance examination scores, it said.
"The Assembly feels that any entrance examination that is based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus will not provide an equal opportunity to all students who have studied in varied state board syllabi across the country," it said.
Opposing the resolution, BJP staged a walkout while the others including main opposition party, the AIADMK and ruling DMK's allies--Congress and the Left parties among others, supported the resolution.
Speaker M Appavu said the resolution has been adopted unanimously.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor