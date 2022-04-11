VVIP chopper scam: CBI court takes cognizance of supplementary charge sheet

A special court on Monday took cognisance of the CBI's supplementary charge sheet filed in connection with Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland against ex-Defence Secretary and CAG Shashi Kant Sharma, and four retired officials of Indian Air Force.

After taking cognisance of the charge sheet, the Delhi's Rouse Avenue court issued summons to all the accused and fixed April 28 as the next date of hearing.

On September 19, 2020, the CBI, had filed a supplementary charge sheet against 15 accused, including Michel and accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena, in connection with the alleged corruption in the VVIP chopper deal.

The had earlier filed a charge sheet in this case on September 1, 2017 against the then IAF chief S.P. Tyagi and 11 other accused.

On January 1, 2014, India cancelled the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and on charges of paying kickbacks amounting to Rs 423 crore.

