SKM announces tractor march in 20 states, mahapanchayat in Haryana's Jind

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday said foot marches and rallies will be held in 20 states and a mahapanchayat convened in Haryana's Jind on Thursday to mark Republic Day and pay homage to those who died during the protests against three farm laws, which have since been repealed.

"On the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers all over the county will mobilise again on January 26 to observe Republic Day and hold rallies, foot marches and conventions after hoisting the national flag," it said in a statement.

The foot march and rallies will cover 300 districts in 20 states. Homage will be paid to all "kisan martyrs who lost their lives in the historic struggle of farmers against the anti-farmer government". Memorandum will be given to district collectors, the SKM said.

A kisan mahapanchayat will be held in Jind in and the SKM will expose the conspiracy of the BJP government to break its unity, it said.

