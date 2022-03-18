Smoke from wildfires destroys Ozone layer, reveals new study

-
ALSO READ
Colorado's most devastating wildfire torches 600 structures
Ozone level in Kolkata jumps 60% than normal, raises concern about health
Russia War: Fighting stops in Ukraine's power plant, radiation level normal
Colorado wildfire caused $513 million in damage, destroyed 1,084 homes
Air pollution didn't drop during Covid lockdown in India as thought: Study
-
A new study led by the University of Waterloo found that smoke from wildfires can destroy the ozone layer. Researchers cautioned that if major fires became more frequent with a changing climate, more damaging ultraviolet radiation from the sun will reach the ground.
The study was published in the journal, 'Science'.
The ozone shield is a part of the stratosphere layer of the Earth's atmosphere that absorbs UV rays from the sun.
The researchers used data from the Canadian Space Agency's Atmospheric Chemistry Experiment (ACE) satellite to measure the effects of smoke particles in the stratosphere.
"The Australian fires injected acidic smoke particles into the stratosphere, disrupting the chlorine, hydrogen and nitrogen chemistry that regulate ozone," said Peter Bernath, research professor in Waterloo's Department of Chemistry and lead author of this study.
"This is the first large measurement of the smoke, which shows it converting these ozone-regulating compounds into more reactive compounds that destroy ozone," he added.
Similar to the holes over Polar Regions, this damage is a temporary effect, and the ozone levels returned to pre-wildfire levels once the smoke disappeared from the stratosphere. But an increase in the prevalence of wildfires would mean the destruction happens more often.
"The ACE satellite is a unique mission with over 18 continuous years of data on atmospheric composition. ACE measures a large collection of molecules to give a better, more complete picture of what is happening in our atmosphere," Bernath said.
"Models can't reproduce atmospheric smoke chemistry yet, so our measurements provide a unique look at chemistry not seen before,' he concluded.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU