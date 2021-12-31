Colorado's most devastating wildfire torches 600 structures

-
ALSO READ
US's Colorado declares state of emergency due to fast-moving grass fires
Colorado wind-fuelled wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
Heavy overnight rains leave 2 dead in submerged car in California
Mutation-mapping tool can yield stronger Covid boosters, universal vaccines
Joe Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan
-
The Marshall wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, dubbed as the most devastating in the US state's history, torched some 600 structures just after five hours it erupted, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Wind blasts of 110 miles per hour took down power lines and ignited parched field grass below on Thursday, Xinhua news agency quoted the NWS as saying.
As winds continued throughout the day, the blaze swept unchecked through affluent subdivisions in the Louisville area before heading south to nearby Superior, according to fire officials, who admitted the speed had caught them unprepared.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency as thousands of local residents were ordered to evacuate.
"Tens of thousands of people in the area have been evacuated and hundreds of structures, both homes and businesses, were lost," Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle told a press conference, adding the blaze has consumed 1,600 acres.
No casualties had been reported as of 6 p.m., but Pelle warned that with a fire of this magnitude and speed, he would not be surprised if injuries or fatalities were later discovered.
Fire crews from metro Denver and Boulder have been called into the Boulder County area to assist.
US media estimated that homes in the Louisville area averaged $862,000, while the median Superior home cost is $775,000.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs, according to NBC News.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU