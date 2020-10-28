France braces for another possible lockdown as coronavirus deaths mount

-
ALSO READ
Italy eyes new coronavirus measures with London, Paris under curbs
Emmanuel Macron throws $118 billion lifeline for French economic relaunch
French president Macron calls on citizens to learn to live with coronavirus
French President Emmanuel Macron vows to fight 'Islamist separatism'
Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon for second time after Beirut port blasts
-
France is bracing for a potential new lockdown as the president prepares a televised address Wednesday aimed at stopping a fast-rising tide of virus patients filling French hospitals and a growing daily death toll.
French markets opened lower on expectations that President Emmanuel Macron will announce some kind of lockdown Wednesday, though the government has not released details amid ongoing discussions about what measures would be most effective.
Many French doctors are urging a new nationwide lockdown, noting that 58% of the country's intensive care units are now occupied by COVID patients and medical staff are under increasing strain.
The government didn't take into account what the first wave was and didn't learn all its lessons, Frederic Valletoux, president of the French Hospital Federation, said Wednesday on France-Inter radio.
He called for full, monthlong lockdown, saying this wave will be much more devastating for the hospital system. Hospitals won't manage if we don't take drastic measures.
Business owners and some politicians are pushing for a compromise, such as local lockdowns in the hardest-hit areas, or a lockdown that would allow schools to stay open.
Economists warn that a full lockdown could impact Europe more broadly if other European countries hit hard by rising infections then follow France's lead.
France reported 523 virus-related deaths in 24 hours Tuesday, the highest daily tally since April, bringing its overall death toll to 35,541, the third-highest toll in Europe after Britain and Italy.
France has for weeks been reporting tens of thousands of new infections per day and is now recording more than 380 new cases each week per 100,000 people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU