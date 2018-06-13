Social media targets Agra officials after dog buried alive

activists and lovers vented their on media over the insensitivity of construction workers after a video purportedly showed they buried a alive under bitumen while laying a road in the city

The barrage of angry comments prompted Agra's department to register an FIR against unknown persons.

The SHO said they were trying to identify the accused.

"A fresh layer of coal tar was being laid on the road from Phool Sayyed crossing towards the Circuit House and the Mahal. A was sleeping on one side of the road. Instead of chasing the animal or removing it physically, burning coal tar was poured over it. Later, a road roller crushed the animal. The body has now disappeared," activist told

Paras said a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was filed with the police.

Area residents demonstrated outside the station in to demand action against the "dog killers."



The photographs of the half-buried dog were shared on early today. A number of people reacted angrily and sought action against the people responsible for the incident.

Anand Rai, a social activist, said: "Height of cruelty."



Anuradha Sharma, a user, was "speechless".

Saloni Rana lamented "what else these insensitive people can do. Should be criticised and punished... where's the world going!!"



Sunayan Chaturvedi said "(it was) an act that shames humanity."



The project's in-charge said an inquiry was underway and "those found guilty would be shunted out as punishment.