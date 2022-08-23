JUST IN
Business Standard

Sonali Phogat: Goa police registers unnatural death case, says official

Police have registered an unnatural death case after BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat was "brought dead" at a hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, a senior police official said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Sonali Phogat, BJP leader Sonali Phogat
Sonali Phogat

Police have registered an unnatural death case after BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat was "brought dead" at a hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

"Preliminary enquiry has revealed that she had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna. Today early morning she started feeling uneasiness at a hotel and was shifted to hospital wherein she was declared brought dead," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

He said the police received a call at 9 am about the matter.

An "unnatural death" case has been registered at Anjuna, he said.

"Statements of the relevant witnesses are being recorded and Anjuna Police have written to the Department of Forensic Medicine at Goa Medical College for appointing a panel of doctors for conducting post-mortem examination," he said.

Further investigation is in progress, the DSP said.

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 21:26 IST

