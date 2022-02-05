PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad, Telangana CM not present at airport

-
-
) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was conspicuously absent during the reception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here on Saturday.
Modi landed here this afternoon to dedicate to the nation the 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and also to kickstart the 50th anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among the VIPs received Modi at the airport.
Sources at Pragati Bhavan, Rao's official residence told PTI that the Chief Minister was not well as he is suffering from fever. He however would attend the programme of dedication of 'Statue of Equality' in the evening.
A communication from the CMO had said Talasani Srinivas Yadav is nominated to receive and see off the Prime Minister upon his arrival and departure during the latter's visit to the city today.
Describing the Union Budget 2022-23 as a golmaal budget' that disappointed farmers, workers and common people, Rao had recently claimed that it was a betrayal against the people.
Telangana: PM Narendra Modi joins the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Patancheru, Hyderabad.— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also present pic.twitter.com/7VXGnrxl2g
Alleging that both Congress and BJP have failed to make the country realise its potential, he had said he would make efforts towards bringing about qualitative change.
Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches an exhibition at International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru, Hyderabad. He will join the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT. pic.twitter.com/mhqwx8fOXz— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022
Modi is a very short-sighted Prime Minister as an arbitration centre for dispute resolution has been proposed to be set up in GIFT City in Gujarat in the budget though such a centre is already being established in Hyderabad, Rao had claimed.
