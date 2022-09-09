Sonowal lays foundation stone of National Institute of Sowa Rigpa in Leh

-
-
Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday laid the foundation stone of the new complex of the National Institute of Sowa Rigpa here on Friday and said the new infrastructure will give a boost to the traditional system of medicine.
"This will also provide a much-needed modern platform for propagating the rich India medicinal heritage Sowa-Rigpa through quality research and education," the minister said.
Sonowal also inaugurated the administrative block of the NISR and interacted with its students.
He said the Ministry of Ayush will provide full support for the preservation and promotion of Sowa-Rigpa.
The National Institute of Sowa Rigpa also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ambrosia Food Farm, Uttarakhand.
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 23:29 IST