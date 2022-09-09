JUST IN
250 drones dazzle in air at India Gate to celebrate Netaji's legacy
Delhi logs 123 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths in a day; active tally at 788
Odisha to complete preparations for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup by Sept-end
ED seizes cash after raids on Punjab AAP MLA, others in bank fraud case
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths, active cases at 7,061
Mann to visit Germany from Sep 11-18 to push Punjab's industrial growth
Economic losses in flood-hit Pakistan touches USD 18 billion: Reports
Rajasthan CM launches employment scheme for families in urban areas
Himachal govt restricts trekking in high-altitude tracks from Sep 15
IMF has to play key role for stability of global monetary system: Murmu
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
250 drones dazzle in air at India Gate to celebrate Netaji's legacy
Business Standard

India loses $118 bn annually in GNI due to childhood blindness: Report

India is home to 9.3 million visually impaired and 2,70,000 blind children, with more than 75 per cent of that figure preventable or treatable, the statement said

Topics
India | NGO | Disabled children

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Blind Cricket Association
Blind Children (Photo: Blind Cricket Association)

India loses an estimated USD 118 billion annually in cumulative gross national income (GNI) due to childhood blindness, according to a report published by Orbis India.

The report titled Cost-Benefit Analysis of Investing in Child Eye Health' is based on 2020 estimates and reflects the economic losses incurred by India due to lost productive years as a result of childhood blindness spanning over a period of 35 years, and rising to USD 158 billion for 40 working years, a statement by the NGO said.

Launched at the 16th edition of VISION 2020: The Right to Sight INDIA' national conference held recently in West Bengal, it highlighted that there was increase of direct GNI loss due to blindness from Rs 496 billion in 1997 to Rs 768 billion in 2020 and an increase of 35 per cent in the economic productivity of blind people to USD 835 million in 2020 compared to 1997 estimates.

Besides, it also stated that 35 per cent of blindness in children and 82.3 per cent of blindness in adults is preventable and treatable, the statement said.

Hospitalisation rate for eye ailments in India stood at 3.6 per 1,000 people in rural areas and 3.5 per 1,000 people in urban areas annually. Care givers spent about 50 per cent of the time taking care of children leading to a total indirect cost of Rs 167 billion (USD 2.2 billion), it said.

The VISION 2020: The Right to Sight INDIA'

is a national forum of concerned stakeholders government, INGOs, NGOs, Corporate working together for improving eye care through advocacy, sharing of knowledge and best practices, the statement said.

Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director, India, Orbis said, Childhood blindness not just affects the individuals, but also has a ripple effect on socio-economic levels in a community and country at large.

This report may offer useful information for the government at all levels, policy makers, public health professionals, development partners, community-based organisations, academicians, and the corporate sector for policy formulation, planning and judicious resource allocation, Borah said.

He also highlighted that only childhood blindness has been accounted for in these estimates whereas interventions much simpler and cost effective can prevent blindness in children if efforts are made to identify vision impairment and blindness in children early.

India is home to 9.3 million visually impaired and 2,70,000 blind children, with more than 75 per cent of that figure preventable or treatable, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 22:39 IST

`