South Korea reports 136 new Covid-19 cases, total caseload now at 21,432

reported 136 new cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of infections to 21,432.

The daily caseload stayed below 200 for six straight days, but it has continued to grow in triple digits since August 14, reports Xinhua news agency.

The resurgence was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally.

Of the new cases, 67 were Seoul residents, 29 from Gyeonggi province and 16 imported.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 341.

The total fatality rate stood at 1.59 per cent.

A total of 339 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, taking the overall to 16,636.

The total recovery rate was 77.62 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 2.06 million people.

