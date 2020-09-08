Odisha's coonaviurs tally jumps to 131,382 with 3,490 fresh cases

Odisha's COVID-19 tally



mounted to 1,31,382 on Tuesday with 3,490 people testing positive for the disease, a health department official said.

Thirteen more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 569, he said.

Of the fresh fatalities, three were reported from Puri, two each from Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Rayagada and one each from Cuttack, Kandhamal, Khurda and Subarnapur districts.

had reported its highest single-day spike of 14 COVID-19 deaths on August 29.

Ganjam district has so far accounted for 209 of the 569 fatalities in the state, followed by Khurda (77), he said.

Fifty-three patients have so far died in the state due to other ailments, the official said.

The fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from all the 30 districts of

Of the new cases, 2,094 were reported from quarantine centres, and 1,396 people tested positive during contact- tracing, he said.

Khurda district topped the list of fresh cases with 535 infections, followed by Cuttack (376), Mayurbhanj (207) and Rayagada (206).

now has 31,362 active cases, while 99,398 people have so far recovered from the disease, the official said.

The state has thus far conducted over 21.84 lakh sample tests, including 41,275 on Monday.

