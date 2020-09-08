Puducherry coronavirus update: 12 more succumb to Covid; toll climbs to 337

continued to see an



upward trend in COVID-19 deaths as 12 more people died of the deadly virus on Tuesday, raising the toll in the union territory to 337.

A release from Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said 440 new cases of the viral infection were reported, pushing the overall tally to 17,749.

Of the fresh cases as many as 4,831 were active followed by 12,581 cases of recovery and discharge.

The Director said 440 new cases were identified after examination of 2,081 samples in the last 24 hours, while 446 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.9 percent and 70.88 percent respectively.

Kumar said the department examined 85,906 samples so far and it was found that 66,500 of them tested negative.

Results of examination of remaining samples was awaited.

