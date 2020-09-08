Tripura coronavirus update: 628 fresh cases, three fatalities reported

-
-
At least 628 more people tested
positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Tuesday, raising the tally in the state to 16,157, a health department official said.
The death toll rose to 152 after three more people succumbed to the infection, he said.
West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 81 of the 152 COVID-19 deaths.
The state currently has 6,641 active cases, while 9,342 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-two patients have migrated to other states.
A total of 3,04,761 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura so far, the official added.
