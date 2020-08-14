Spain enacts fresh nationwide measures to curb rising Covid-19 cases

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa has announced a range of new nationwide restrictions to help fight a surge in cases.

Illa said after an emergency meeting Friday with leaders of Spain's autonomous regions that authorities are shutting all discos and night clubs across

Visits to nursing homes are limited to one person a day for each resident for only one hour. People are prohibited from smoking in public areas if they are unable to keep at least 2 meters (6.5 feet) away from others.

Police will begin cracking down harder on banned night-time street gatherings by young people to drink alcohol. New daily cases in have been steadily climbing since the country on June 21 ended a more than three-month lockdown.

Authorities have officially recorded almost 50,000 cases in the past 14 days, an average of about 3,500 new cases a day.

