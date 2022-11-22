Supreme Court to set up separate special Bench to hear tax matters

The has decided to set up a separate special Bench to adjudicate matters related to direct and indirect taxes.

The special Bench, which will commence from next week, will hear these matters on Wednesdays and Fridays and, announced on Tuesday.

Abhishek Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, said the Bench would be useful to expedite the matters and would also ensure that a lot of matters on the same issue were clubbed and placed in one single Bench. Adjournments will be less, common matters will be addressed by the Bench, and related issues will be known, he said.

This will also reduce the pendency in related cases, Rastogi said.