JUST IN
Supreme Court to set up separate special Bench to hear tax matters
'Nearly 15,000 Indian students learning online from Ukraine universities'
38 killed, 2 injured in cloth manufacturing plant blaze in China's Henan
Bombay HC terms open manholes as death traps, directs BMC to cover them
In a first, people to vote to choose Oxford Word of the Year 2022
Here's what makes shallow earthquake in Indonesia's Java so deadly?
Groundwater report waters down aquifer-level data, say experts
Counter-drone equipment in place; terrorists lack weapons: Army commander
Collaborate with institutions to find an alternative of coking coal: Goyal
Removing vaccination mandate for incoming tourists correct move: Experts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
'Nearly 15,000 Indian students learning online from Ukraine universities'
Business Standard

Supreme Court to set up separate special Bench to hear tax matters

Abhishek Rastogi said the Bench would be useful to expedite the matters and would also ensure that a lot of matters on the same issue were clubbed and placed in one single Bench

Topics
Supreme Court | tax | income tax law

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has decided to set up a separate special Bench to adjudicate matters related to direct and indirect taxes.

The special Bench, which will commence from next week, will hear these matters on Wednesdays and Fridays and, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud announced on Tuesday.

Abhishek Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, said the Bench would be useful to expedite the matters and would also ensure that a lot of matters on the same issue were clubbed and placed in one single Bench. Adjournments will be less, common matters will be addressed by the tax Bench, and related issues will be known, he said.

This will also reduce the pendency in tax related cases, Rastogi said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 21:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU