Special court remands Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to ED custody till Aug 4

-
ALSO READ
ED summons Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in money laundering case
ED searches Raut's residence; MP tweets 'will die but won't quit Sena'
ED summons Sanjay Raut for questioning again in money laundering case
Shiv Sena ready for both street and legal fight, says Sanjay Raut
Why does ED want to investigate Sena's Sanjay Raut repeatedly: Ajit Pawar
-
A special court here on Monday remanded Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till August 4 in a money laundering case.
The ED produced Raut before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge M G Deshpande and sought his remand for eight days.
The ED, represented by special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar, told the court that Raut and his family were direct beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime.
Senior advocate Ashok Mundargi, appearing for Raut, submitted that the allegations are vague and raised due to political vendetta.
The ED arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of a 'chawl' in Mumbai and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)