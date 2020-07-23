SpeciJet designated as 'Indian scheduled carrier' to operate flights to US

Budget carrier on Thursday said it has been designated as the "Indian scheduled carrier," to operate flights to the US.

would be the first Indian budget carrier to operate services to the United States.

Currently, only the national carrier Air India is operating flights on India-US routes.

In a regulatory filing, said it has been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between between the two countries.

This has been done in terms of the Air Services Agreement between India and the United States, the filing said.

All international commercial air passenger services are suspended since March 22, in the wake of travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

Shares of SpiceJet were trading at 49.75, up 4.85 per cent over its previous close on the BSE.