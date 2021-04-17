SpiceJet to charge no fees for changes done at least 5 days prior to flight

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia: Tickets for three T20Is, two ODIs sold out on 1st day
SpiceJet Q3 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 67 crore; revenue falls 53% YoY
England tour of India 2021: IND vs ENG full schedule, venues, tickets
SpiceJet to add 66 new flights to domestic network from March 28
Q3 preview: IndiGo, SpiceJet to benefit from weak dollar, festive travel
-
SpiceJet on Saturday said passengers will not be charged any fees for changing date or time in their tickets at least five days prior to the departure date.
Earlier, the zero fee was applicable only for changes done at least seven days prior to the journey, the airline's press release said.
"Under the new offering, passengers booking direct domestic flighttickets from April 17 to May 10 can enjoy a one-time waiver on the change fee for the travel period between April 17 and May 15," it clarified.
As states such as Maharashtra and Delhi are going under partial or full lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases, the airlines are giving more incentives to passengers so that they do not cancel all their travel plans.
SpiceJet on Saturday said it has also introduced special discounted price for an array of add-on services such as SpiceMax (seats with extra legroom).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU