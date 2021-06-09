Spike in new Covid-19 cases in Puducherry for second day in a row

For the second straight day, Puducherry registered an increase in number of daily cases of with 642 infections reported on Wednesday, while the fresh deaths fell during the same period.

In the last 24 hours, the COVID aggregate rose to 1,10,748 with 642 new cases.

The new fatalities however fell to four, taking the toll to 1,648.

Director of Health Department S Mohan Kumar noted that the number of active cases were 6,853.

This was also less than the Tuesday's figure of 7,149.

He said 1,02,247 patients recovered and were discharged so far.

The 642 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 8516 swabs projecting a test positivity rate of 7.54 per cent.

Two of the deceased had no co morbidities.

The deceased were in the age groups ranging between 54 and 58 years.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 percent and 92.32 percent respectively.

On the vaccination front, the official said 35,368 health care workers and 22,518 front line workers have been vaccinated so far.

As many as 1,88,091 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those above 45 years with co morbidities were inoculated.

