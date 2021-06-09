Spike in new Covid-19 cases in Puducherry for second day in a row

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
For the second straight day, Puducherry registered an increase in number of daily cases of coronavirus with 642 infections reported on Wednesday, while the fresh deaths fell during the same period.
In the last 24 hours, the COVID aggregate rose to 1,10,748 with 642 new cases.
The new fatalities however fell to four, taking the toll to 1,648.
Director of Health Department S Mohan Kumar noted that the number of active cases were 6,853.
This was also less than the Tuesday's figure of 7,149.
He said 1,02,247 patients recovered and were discharged so far.
The 642 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 8516 swabs projecting a test positivity rate of 7.54 per cent.
Two of the deceased had no co morbidities.
The deceased were in the age groups ranging between 54 and 58 years.
The fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 percent and 92.32 percent respectively.
On the vaccination front, the official said 35,368 health care workers and 22,518 front line workers have been vaccinated so far.
As many as 1,88,091 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those above 45 years with co morbidities were inoculated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU