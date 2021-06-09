Over 13.3 mn Covid vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

More than 1.33 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories and over 3 lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

Over 25 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 23,74,21,808 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Wednesday), the ministry said.

"A total of 1,33,68,727 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, 3,81,750 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

In addition, the government of India has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by states and UTs.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with 'test, track, treat' and Covid appropriate behaviour.

Implementation of the liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy of Covid vaccination had started from May 1 this year.

Under the strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the government of India.

It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry said.

