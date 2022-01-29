SPMCIL sets up new bank note printing lines at Nashik and Dewas

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), under its modernisation initiatives, has set up 'new bank note printing lines' each at Currency Note Press, Nashik and Bank Note Press, Dewas.

Meera Swarup, Special Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Finance inaugurated the new bank note printing line at CNP Nashik virtually in the presence of Member of Parliament Hemant Tukaram Godse from Nashik constituency, whereas the new bank note printing line inaugurated at Bank Note Press, Dewas was done by Shashank Saksena, Senior Economic Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, a statement said.

SPMCIL, a Government of India owned Miniratna company, is engaged in the manufacture/production of Currency and Bank Notes, Security Paper, Non-Judicial Stamp Papers, Postal Stamps, Passport, Visa, Cheques, Bond, Warrant, Special Certificates with security features, Security Inks, Circulation & Commemorative Coins, Medallions, Refining of Gold & Silver, and Assay of Precious Metals among others.

