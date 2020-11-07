Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 67.32 cr to 6 Khelo India State CoE

-
ALSO READ
Planning to host BRICS Games during Khelo India Games next year: Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju launches nationwide Fit India Youth Clubs to promote fitness
Elite, Khelo India shooters to continue training at home range: Rijiju
Coronavirus: Kiren Rijiju to discuss training plan with weightlifters today
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju virtually launches Fit India Freedom Run
-
The Sports Ministry has approved six centres as the Khelo India Centre of Excellence (KISCE) and they will now be upgraded at a consolidated budget estimate of Rs 67.32 crore for FY 2020-21 and subsequent four years in an effort to identify and groom Olympic level talent.
The States of Assam, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, have been identified in the second leg.
The centers identified in each state and the financial support extended includes:
Assam: States Sports Academy, Sarusajai- Rs 7.96 crore
Meghalaya: J N S Complex, Shillong, Meghalaya- Rs 8.39 crore
Daman & Diu: New Sports Complex Silvassa- Rs 8.05 crore
Madhya Pradesh: MP State Academy- Rs 19 crore
Maharashtra: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune- Rs 16 crore
Sikkim: Paljor Stadium, Gangtok - Rs 7.91 crore
Speaking about the initiative Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju in an official statement said, "Creating centres of sporting excellence across the country is a step towards our vision of making India one of the top 10 countries in Olympics 2028. Unless we can provide world-class specialised training, we cannot expect athletes to excel at the Olympics.
"Each of these centers will provide world-class training in a specific sporting discipline and will become the main facility in the country where elite athletes of that sport will train. I am happy that each state has supported this initiative of the center with great positivity and enthusiasm," he added.
The support to the centers will be in the form of infrastructure up-gradation, setting up of sports science centres and also a soft component in the form of quality coaches and sports science human resources like physiotherapists, strength & conditioning experts and so on.
High-quality equipment will also be provided to the players. The academy will also have a High-performance Manager to ensure the quality of sports science input and performance management.
The Sports Ministry is upgrading existing sporting infrastructure in each State and Union Territory, in partnership with the state and UT, and creating KISCEs with the aim of creating a robust sporting ecosystem in the entire country.
Each KISCE will be extended with sports-specific support in 14 Olympic sports, out of which one state or UT will be given support for a maximum of three sports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU