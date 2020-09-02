SPOs for commuter safety on Metro Rails to be shared soon, sasy MoHUA

A meeting to discuss standard operation protocols (SOPs) for the functioning of metro rails across the country from September 7 was held on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided by the Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Durga Shanker Mishra, and CEOs of several metro corporations took part in it.

"As per MHA's Unlock 4 guidelines, Metro rails are allowed to operate across India from September 7, 2020. Today we had an extensive discussion with CEOs of Metro Companies across the country on the SOP to ensure full safety of commuters. SOPs will be finalised and shared soon," the Secretary, MoHUA's account read.

The Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, gave permission to the functioning of metro rails across the country in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

