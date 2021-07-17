Sri Lanka receives over 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccines donated by US

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
IND vs SL: Madugalle to be match referee; Dharmasena among five umpires
-
Sri Lanka on Friday received over 1.5 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States.
The 1,500,100 doses of the vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday under the dose-sharing mechanism of the COVAX facility, Daily News reported.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is committed to vaccinating as many people as possible to save lives and rebuild the global economy.
"The United States is proud to lead the global fight against COVID-19 by sharing 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses with our Sri Lankan friends. We are committed to vaccinating as many people as possible to save lives, rebuild the global economy and stop the threat of new variants," he tweeted.
"The Government of Sri Lanka would like to commend the United States for taking the lead in sharing these doses with the people of Sri Lanka", said Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi.
"This will add momentum to our ongoing efforts to protect our people from the pandemic through vaccination. The pandemic is not confined to a single country, therefore this kind of mutual support will strengthen the global efforts in combating COVID 19 pandemic", Wanniarachchi added.
According to the data published by the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health showed that, as of Thursday, more than 51 lakh people have obtained their first shot in the island nation, which has a population of 2.18 crores.
Sri Lanka began its vaccination process in January and has been administering Covishield, Sinopharm, Sputnik and Pfizer vaccines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU