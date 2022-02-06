Sri Lankan FM to meet S.Jaishankar on 3-day visit to India

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris is slated embark on a three-day visit to India on Sunday during which he will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, a bilateral meeting between Peiris and Jaishankar will take place at the Hyderabad House here on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, the Sri Lankan Minister will meet Shringla at the ITC Maurya, a Ministry spokeperson said

There have been regular Foreign Ministerial exchanges between the two neighbouring nations.

Jaishankar visited on November 19, 2019 during which he met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who had taken office just a day earlier, then Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sri Lanka's former Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena visited India in January 2020.

--IANS

nk/ksk

